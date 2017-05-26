May 26 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd:

* Renaissancere Holdings- effective may 25 Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd entered into fourth amendment to letter of credit reimbursement agreement

* Renaissancere Holdings-pursuant to amendment, amount of $380 million letter of credit reduced to $180 million,£90 million letter of credit cancelled - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2r6DzhS Further company coverage: