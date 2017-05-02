BRIEF-Shui On Land announces disposal of majority equity interests in Chongqing Project
* Shui On Development, seller (each a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), Vanke and purchaser entered into agreement
May 2 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd:
* Renaissancere reports net income of $92.4 million for the first quarter of 2017 or $2.25 per diluted common share; quarterly operating income of $49.0 million or $1.18 per diluted common share
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.18
* Q1 earnings per share $2.25
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd says book value per common share increased $0.92, or 0.8%, in Q1 of 2017 to $109.37
* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd says gross premiums written increased $60.0 million, or 7.0%, to $922.1 million, in Q1 of 2017 compared to Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.