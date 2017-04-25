BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 25 Renasant Corp-
* Renasant Corporation announces 2017 first quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Net interest income was $74.0 million for q1 of 2017 versus $70.1 million
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.