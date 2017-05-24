BRIEF-Boeing, Tassili airlines announce order for three next-generation 737-800s
* Boeing, Tassili airlines announce order for three next-generation 737-800s
May 24 Nikkei:
* Renesas Electronics is teaming up with China's Great Wall Motor to develop technology for self-driving & electric vehicles in Mainland Market - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2rQFHbr) Further company coverage:
* Boeing, Tassili airlines announce order for three next-generation 737-800s
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Airtour Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 Airbus A320neo aircraft, Airbus said on Thursday, in a deal unveiled at the Paris Airshow.