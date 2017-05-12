BRIEF-DMX Technologies proposes disposal of PT. Packet Systems Indonesia
* Aggregate consideration for proposed disposal is US$7.5 million
May 12 Renesas Electronics Corp :
* Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Renesas System Design Co Ltd, effective on July 1
* Says the unit will be dissolved after transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SsfO2d
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday: