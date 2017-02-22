BRIEF-500.Com Ltd announces acquisition of shares of Melcolot Ltd
* 500.Com Limited announces acquisition of shares of Melcolot Limited
Feb 22 Intersil Corp
* Renesas and Intersil announce final regulatory approval for Renesas' acquisition of Intersil
* Says all necessary regulatory approvals for acquisition have now been received
* Intersil Corp - Received notification by committee on foreign investment that investigation of Renesas-Intersil merger is complete, no unresolved national security concerns
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, closing prices)