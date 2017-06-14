June 14 Renesola Ltd
* Renesola announces receipt of a preliminary non-binding
proposal and formation of special committee to consider
strategic transactions
* Renesola Ltd - estimates value of acquired businesses, net
of assumed indebtedness, to be approximately negative us$81
million
* Renesola- if transactions contemplated by proposal are
consummated, co's remaining businesses would be focused
primarily on solar project development
* Renesola Ltd - special committee will conduct process with
assistance of financial advisor and legal counsel
* Renesola-Got preliminary non-binding proposal dated june
13 from ceo xianshou li to buy manufacturing and led
distribution businesses, assume related indebtedness
* renesola-proposal contemplates in exchange for, among
other things, assumption by li of indebtedness, co would issue
additional ads to li at $4.50/ads
