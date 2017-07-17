BRIEF-Renesola engages financial advisor and legal counsel

1 Min Read
July 17 (Reuters) - Renesola Ltd:
* Renesola special committee engages financial advisor and legal counsel
* Renesola Ltd - special committee of board retained Roth Capital Partners as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis as U.S. legal counsel
* Renesola- retained financial advisor, U.S. Legal counsel in connection with review of preliminary non-binding proposal dated June 13 from Xianshou Li
* Renesola - neither board nor special committee has made any decision with respect to company's response to proposal