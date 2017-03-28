UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 28 Renesola Ltd:
* Renesola announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $900 million to $1.0 billion
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $130 million to $150 million
* Renesola Ltd - qtrly revenue of $232.1 million was in line with management guidance range of $220 million to $240 million
* Renesola Ltd qtrly loss per ADS was $1.26
* Renesola Ltd qtrly total external module shipments were 330.7 MW, up 72.9% from Q3 2016 and down 11.4% from Q4 2015
* Renesola Ltd qtrly total wafer shipments were 305.9 MW, up 5.3% from Q3 2016 and up 13.2% from Q4 2015
* Renesola Ltd qtrly gross margin declined to 2.1% from 10.1% in Q3 2016 and from 16.0% in Q4 2015
* Renesola Ltd - expect downstream project sales to pick up in Q2 of 2017
* Renesola Ltd - for Q1 2017, company expects external wafer shipments in range of 240MW - 260MW, external module shipments in range of 250MW - 260MW
* Renesola - Renesola UK Ltd has received decision, post-clearance duty demand note from her majesty's revenue and customs (HMRC) of UK government
* Renesola-Decision, post-clearance duty demand note requires renesola to pay add, CVD and value added tax of approximately US$1.7 million in total
* Renesola- add, CVD associated with certain imports of solar panels from Renesola Singapore PTE, Enfield Solar Energy Ltd India between Dec 2013 - Feb 2014
* Renesola-UK customs disagreed with co's declared country of origin of some imports of solar panels from Renesola Singapore PTE, Enfield Solar Energy Ltd India
* Renesola Ltd-co is contesting determination,requested review before HMRC, final review decision of HMRC expected to be announced in April or May 2017
* Renesola - German unit received post-clearance duty demand note from dutch customs
* Renesola Ltd - post-clearance duty demand note to germany subsidiary requires it to pay retrospective add, CVD of approximately US$13.1 million in total
* Renesola Ltd - "vigorously contesting" claims demanded from its units
* Renesola-Dutch customs disagreed with co's declared country of origin of some solar panel imports from various Indian OEM suppliers in late 2013,early 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.