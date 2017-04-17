BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Renesola Ltd
* Renesola signs agreement to sell 6.75mw of solar project in North Carolina
* Renesola Ltd - agreement to sell its utility-scale project located in North Carolina to New York-based Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company Llc
* Renesola Ltd - deal to sell power generated to local utility under a 15-year purchase agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.