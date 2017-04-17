April 17 Renesola Ltd

* Renesola signs agreement to sell 6.75mw of solar project in North Carolina

* Renesola Ltd - agreement to sell its utility-scale project located in North Carolina to New York-based Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company Llc

* Renesola Ltd - deal to sell power generated to local utility under a 15-year purchase agreement