BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Renewable Energy Group Inc
* RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CLOSES FINANCING ON $24 MILLION UPGRADE TO RALSTON BIOREFINERY
* SECURED FINANCING OF UP TO $20 MILLION FROM FIRST MIDWEST BANK FOR ITS CAPACITY-EXPANSION PROJECT AT RALSTON, IOWA BIODIESEL REFINERY
* SAYS PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE ANNUAL NAMEPLATE CAPACITY OF RALSTON BIOREFINERY FROM 12 MILLION TO 30 MILLION GALLONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.