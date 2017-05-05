Air Force to resume F-35 operations after suspension at Arizona base
June 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.
May 5 Renewable Energy Group Inc
* Welcomes unanimous decision by U.S. International Trade Commission
* Decision to proceed with investigation into whether biodiesel imports from Argentina, Indonesia "may harm" american producers
* In a 5-0 vote, commission agreed to proceed with a trade petition brought by a coalition of U.S. biodiesel producers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says that it has sold, through its subsidiaries, 14.2 million common shares of tembec inc.