BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 29 Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc
* Says its stock began listing on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) infrastructure fund market on March 29
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.