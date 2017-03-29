BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 29 Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc:
Says it has acquired 8 power stations for 8,258 million yen in all, on March 29
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/o4nXjR

(Beijing Headline News)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.