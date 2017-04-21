BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp's unit filed application to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
April 21 Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc:
* Says it will issue 949 new investment units to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc
* Issue price at 89,187 yen per unit, or 84.6 million yen in all
* Effective date April 26
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/XepW0n
* Elysian at Harmony LP says raises $15.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHDrWQ)