March 17 Renk AG:

* At 496 million euros ($533.80 million), sales of the Renk Group 2016 exceeded the comparable figure in 2015 by 9 million euros

* FY order intake of 486 million euros in 2016 after 483 million euros in the previous year

* Order backlog declined from 812 million euros at the start of the year to 799 million euros at the end of the year

* Operating profit for 2016 almost on par with the previous year’s level at 67 million euros (68 million euros)

* The distribution of a dividend for fiscal year 2016 of 2.20 euros per share, as in the previous year

* Is forecasting a slight decline in order intake compared to the previous year in fiscal year 2017

* Consolidated sales revenue should match the previous year’s level in 2017

* FY 2017 operating profit will decline but remain in double digits