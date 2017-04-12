BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Rennova Health Inc:
* Rennova Health announces 2016 financial results
* Rennova Health Inc - beginning in 2017, intends to operate separate divisions, each with their own specialized management
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results