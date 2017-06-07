CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-RBNZ plays down currency rise, weaker Q1 growth as it holds rates
* Policy to remain accommodative for "considerable period"-RBNZ
June 7 Renonorden ASA
* RenoNorden ASA - estimated EBITDA margin throughout coming quarters to remain below EBITDA margin for same period of 2016, but with less than 4 percent
* Now expects that negative deviation will be in excess of 4 percentage points in Q2 and Q3
* Will consider need for additional impairments in connection with its interim financial statements for Q2 2017
* Co has initiated discussions with its lenders and company will also invite certain of its Norwegian customers to discussions
* RenoNorden announced that it expects to be in breach of its NIBD / EBITDA-covenant of 5.0x in respect of Q2 2017
* RenoNorden - based on current trading and if bank waivers are not obtained by 30 June 2017, co will be breach of that covenant in respect of Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 22 The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.