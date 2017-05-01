May 1 Renonorden Asa

* Additional provisions for loss making contracts in q1 2017

* Made provisions in amount of nok 166.5 million for losses on future contracts in norway and denmark

* Based on new evaluation will make additional provisions of about NOK 240 million in interim financial statements for q1 2017

* Expects it likely to be in breach of its NIBD/EBITDA-covenant of 5.0x by end of q2 2017

* Additional provisions will not have any significant effect on company's q1 2017 EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: