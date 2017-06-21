June 21 Renren Inc:

* Renren announces unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 94.3 percent to $20.9 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $21.5 million to $23.5 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue up 49.6 to 63.5 percent

* Renren Inc says qtrly advertising and IVAS net revenues were US$11.6 million, a 90.2% increase from corresponding period in 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Renren Inc says monthly unique log-in users decreased from approximately 37 million in March 2016 to approximately 34 million in March 2017

* Qtrly loss per ADS $0.24

* Renren Inc says qtrly login users' monthly average time spent increased 22.5% year-over-year

* Qtrly adjusted net loss was $11.0 million, compared to adjusted net loss of us$15.9 million