Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 21 Renren Inc:
* Renren announces unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 94.3 percent to $20.9 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $21.5 million to $23.5 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue up 49.6 to 63.5 percent
* Renren Inc says qtrly advertising and IVAS net revenues were US$11.6 million, a 90.2% increase from corresponding period in 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Renren Inc says monthly unique log-in users decreased from approximately 37 million in March 2016 to approximately 34 million in March 2017
* Qtrly loss per ADS $0.24
* Renren Inc says qtrly login users' monthly average time spent increased 22.5% year-over-year
* Qtrly adjusted net loss was $11.0 million, compared to adjusted net loss of us$15.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.