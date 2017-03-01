China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 1 Rent-a-center Inc:
* Rent-A-Center Inc - January core u.s. Same store sales down 11.5%
* January same store sales up 2.5pct for acceptance now
* Also announced that it is modifying methodology it uses to calculate same store sales, beginning in 2017
* Rent-A-Center - change in methodology favorably impacted core U.S., acceptance now segments in Jan. 2017 same store sales by about 50 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.