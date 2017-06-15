UPDATE 4-As Modi prepares for Trump meeting, U.S. expected to OK India drone purchase
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)
June 15 Rent-a-center Inc
* Rent-A-Center, inc. Reports may key operating metrics
* Rent-A-Center inc says may core u.s. Delinquencies 6.5% and flat versus prior month
* Rent-A-Center inc says in core u.s. Segment, may same store sales improved sequentially
* Rent-A-Center inc says in acceptance now, may same store sales remained higher than last year by mid-single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Hangcha Group Co Ltd * Says it plans to set up unit in the U.S. Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2tAADsH Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)