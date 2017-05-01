BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 2 Rent-a-center Inc
* Rent-A-Center, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.13
* Q1 revenue $742 million versus i/b/e/s view $742.6 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 1.5 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04 excluding items
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share excluding special items improved by $0.27 sequentially
* is not providing annual guidance as it relates to revenue or diluted earnings per share for 2017
* has identified and began to execute on a new assortment strategy aimed at shifting towards more higher-end aspirational products
* core U.S. Q1 revenues of $490.9 million decreased 16.0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.