May 2 Rent-a-center Inc

* Rent-A-Center, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue $742 million versus i/b/e/s view $742.6 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 1.5 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04 excluding items

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share excluding special items improved by $0.27 sequentially

* is not providing annual guidance as it relates to revenue or diluted earnings per share for 2017

* has identified and began to execute on a new assortment strategy aimed at shifting towards more higher-end aspirational products

* core U.S. Q1 revenues of $490.9 million decreased 16.0 percent