GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 1 Rent-A-center Inc:
* Rent-A-Center comments on Glass Lewis report
* Recommends stockholders vote for company's three nominees
* Believes Glass Lewis reached "wrong" conclusion in failing to recommend co's stockholders vote for all of co's director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
* Friend of ousted leader S.Korea leader jailed for three years