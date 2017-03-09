BRIEF-Iraq's Basra oil Co. takes over Oxy's stake in Zubair oilfield - Basra Oil
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
March 9 Rent-A-Center Inc:
* On March 2 board designated Steven L. Pepper as lead independent director of board effective immediately - SEC filing
* On March 7 company made a mandatory $141.9 million payment on term loans, as required by current credit agreement - SEC filing
* Mark E. Speese, Chairman of Board and Interim CEO of co, assumed his position as Interim Ceo in January of this year Source text: (bit.ly/2n51A7X) Further company coverage:
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.