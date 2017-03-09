March 9 Rent-A-Center Inc:

* On March 2 board designated Steven L. Pepper as lead independent director of board effective immediately - SEC filing

* On March 7 company made a mandatory $141.9 million payment on term loans, as required by current credit agreement - SEC filing

* Mark E. Speese, Chairman of Board and Interim CEO of co, assumed his position as Interim Ceo in January of this year