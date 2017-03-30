March 30 Rent-a-center Inc

* Rent-A-Center Inc to terminate acceptance now agreement with Conn Appliances Inc.

* Rent-A-Center - determined not to renew referral agreement with Conns due to quality and performance of ANow customer accounts originating from Conns stores

* Rent-A-Center inc - expect the closures will result in an immediate improvement in cash flow in ANow business beginning in June

* Rent-A-Center - as result of non-renewal of agreement, all 115 ANow kiosks located inside Conns stores will cease operations at close of business on June 6