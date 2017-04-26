BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Renta 4 Banco SA:
* Q1 2017 net interest income 721,000 euros ($783,871) versus 839,000 euros year ago
* Q1 2017 net profit 3.8 million euros versus 2.5 million euros year ago
* Capital ratio CET1 fully loaded at end-March 2017 at 16.6 percent
* Maintains positive outlook of growth of both operating activity and net profit in 2017
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.