UPDATE 1-Guangzhou Rural Bank makes subdued HK debut after $1 bln IPO
* Retail investors buy less than half of shares on offer (Recasts and adds other bank IPOs)
May 4 Renta 4 Banco SA:
* Says to pay complementary dividend for 2016 of 0.094 euros ($0.1028) gross per share on May 9 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Retail investors buy less than half of shares on offer (Recasts and adds other bank IPOs)
June 20 Australian shares fell on Tuesday, led down by real estate and financials stocks.