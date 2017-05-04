BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Renta Corporacion Real Estate SA:
* Says formalizes agreement with Dutch pension fund APG for creation of SOCIMI (Real Estate Investment Trust - REIT) specialized in residential products, with assets totalling 250 million euros ($274.3 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
MUMBAI, June 19 Pune, a city in India's western state of Maharashtra, sold $31 million in 10-year bonds on Monday, as cities in Asia's third-largest economy look to tap investors for the first time in a decade to finance infrastructure projects.