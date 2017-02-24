BRIEF-Bank of Hangzhou to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 24 Renta Corporacion Real Estate SA :
* FY net profit 4.0 million euros ($4.2 million) versus 8.2 million euros year ago
* FY net sales 17.5 million euros versus 42.1 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 4.2 million euros versus 5.3 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9449 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
