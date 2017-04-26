BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Renta Corporacion Real Estate SA:
* Sees Q1 net profit of over 3 million euros ($3.3 million)
* Says negotiating with pension fund APG the creation of a SOCIMI specialized in residential products Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9194 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.