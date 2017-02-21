Feb 21 Rentech Inc:

* Rentech idles Wawa facility; exploring strategic alternatives

* Rentech Inc- exploring strategic alternatives for Wawa facility and company as a whole

* Rentech Inc - pellet sales at NEWP continue to be sluggish

* Rentech Inc - customer plans to exercise purchase option for two of Fulghum's U.S. mills

* Rentech Inc - Atikokan facility production being reduced to levels required to fulfill OPG off-take contract

* Rentech - Wawa operations team will immediately begin a safe and orderly idling of facility, which company expects to complete in approximately two weeks

* Rentech Inc- Rentech expects to incur a significant asset impairment charge relating to Wawa and Atikokan facilities in its Q4 2016 results

* Rentech -decision results from continued uncertainty around profitability on pellets produced at facility, making additional investment in facility uneconomic

* Rentech Inc- expect Atikokan facility to generate cash flow in range of break-even to slightly positive in 2017 under the revised operating plan

* When facility is idled, a small workforce will remain in place; remainder of workforce will be placed on a temporary layoff