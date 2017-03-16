March 16 Rentech Inc

* Rentech Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

* Rentech - 10-K cannot be filed within prescribed time period as co is completing review of accounting for impairments of certain assets among others

* Rentech - based on results of review, co currently expects to file form 10-K on or before fifteenth calendar day following the required filing date