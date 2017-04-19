BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Rentokil Initial Plc
* Q1 trading update
* Ongoing revenue increased by 10.0 pct in Q1, of which 3.1 pct was organic revenue 2 growth (Q1 2016: 2.8 pct, FY 2016: 3.0 pct)
* Acquired 12 businesses this year to date, ten in pest control, one in hygiene and one in property care, principally in emerging and growth markets
* Acquired 12 businesses this year to date, ten in pest control, one in hygiene and one in property care, principally in emerging and growth markets

* Are confident that company will deliver a performance in line with expectations for 2017 - CEO
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.