BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 28 Rentokil Initial Plc
* Has entered into an agreement to form a joint venture with PCI Pest Control pvt. ltd.
* Co to acquire a 57% stake in new joint venture, for an undisclosed sum
* Combined business will be largest provider of pest control services and products in india.
* Company will merge its indian business into joint venture
* Will have management control of joint venture, which will have combined annual revenues of 4.5 bn rupees
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17