Feb 28 Rentokil Initial Plc

* Has entered into an agreement to form a joint venture with PCI Pest Control pvt. ltd.

* Co to acquire a 57% stake in new joint venture, for an undisclosed sum

* Combined business will be largest provider of pest control services and products in india.

* Company will merge its indian business into joint venture

* Will have management control of joint venture, which will have combined annual revenues of 4.5 bn rupees