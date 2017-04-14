BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14 Rentracks Co Ltd
* Says it will establish a wholly owned subsidiary based in Dalian, China in May
* New subsidiary will be engaged in operation of trade matching site and advertisement business
* New subsidiary will be capitalized at 1 million yuan, or about 16 million yen
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: