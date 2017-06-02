June 2 Renu Energy Ltd:

* Solar and embedded network agreement with SCA Property group,SCP

* Co will supply solar PV and embedded network systems to shopping centres in portfolio of SCA Property Group

* "Combined projects are forecast to generate approximately $700,000 EBITDA in their first full year of operation"

* Capital cost of first four projects is forecast to be $4.33 million