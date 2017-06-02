BRIEF-Thaihot's units to acquire stakes in tourism firm, property firm
* Says unit signs agreement to acquire 80 percent stake in tourism firm for 554.26 million yuan ($81.03 million)
June 2 Renu Energy Ltd:
* Solar and embedded network agreement with SCA Property group,SCP
* Co will supply solar PV and embedded network systems to shopping centres in portfolio of SCA Property Group
* "Combined projects are forecast to generate approximately $700,000 EBITDA in their first full year of operation"
* Capital cost of first four projects is forecast to be $4.33 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, June 23 Hong Kong shares were little changed on Friday, and roughly flat for the week, amid concerns that MSCI's decision this week to include China-listed shares to its emerging market benchmark could weaken the city's role as a gateway to investing in China.