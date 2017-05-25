BRIEF-Medtronic announces 7 pct increase in cash dividend
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 7 percent to $0.46 per share
May 25 RepliCel Life Sciences Inc:
* RepliCel CEO provides company outlook
* RepliCel Life Sciences Inc - RepliCel continues to make significant progress on its nearest-term commercial asset, dermal injector (RCI-02)
* Replicel Life Sciences Inc - RepliCel has formulated a strategic plan for 2017 through 2019 focused on maturing its assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 7 percent to $0.46 per share
* Coach Inc announces extension of tender offer to acquire Kate Spade & Company