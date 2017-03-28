UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 28 Replicel Life Sciences Inc:
* Replicel's successful rct-01 tendon repair clinical trial shows signs of healing chronic tendon problems
* Replicel Life Sciences-first-in-human clinical study meets primary endpoint demonstrating product safety, clinical potential for tendon regeneration, healing
* Replicel Life Sciences Inc - clinical trial met its goal of establishing a complete safety profile at 6 months
* Replicel Life Sciences Inc - clinical trial showed no serious adverse events related to study treatment or injection procedure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.