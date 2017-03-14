French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 14 Replicel Life Sciences Inc
* Replicel's phase 1 clinical trial for hair loss succeeds in meeting primary endpoints
* Replicel life sciences - trial succesfully met its endpoints and sets stage for next steps in ongoing research and development of its product, rch-01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane