BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 22 Repligen Corp
* Repligen reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results, provides guidance for 2017
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 to $0.59
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.35 to $0.40
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $121 million to $126 million
* Q4 revenue $25.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $123.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
