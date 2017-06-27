BRIEF-Quinpario - offering of $525 mln aggregate principal amount of first-priority senior secured notes due 2023
* Affiliates of Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 announce pricing of notes offering
June 27 Repligen Corp:
* Repligen Corporation prices public offering of shares of common stock
* Says public offering of 2.81 million common shares priced at $42.75 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Affiliates of Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 announce pricing of notes offering
* Gentherm Inc - company's board of directors is presently engaged in a comprehensive search process to select a successor for Coker Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: