BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 (Reuters) -
* Representative Ro Khanna sends letter to Defense Department Inspector General asking for investigation into business practices of Transdigm Group Source text: bit.ly/2o1tCxq Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.