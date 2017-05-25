BRIEF-Alcobra establishes special committee to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives
* Says company also intends to streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources
May 25ReproCell Inc
* Says 600 of its 12th series options were exercised to 600,000 shares as of May 25
* Halyard Health Inc - on June 23, co announced , effective June 26, Abernathy will retire as CEO but will continue as chairman of board of directors