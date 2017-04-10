BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 Repros Therapeutics Inc -
* Repros names Larry Dillaha, M.D., its permanent president and ceo
* Dillaha has also been named to board, filling an existing vacancy
* Dillaha was previously chief executive officer of Cavtherx, an inception stage biotechnology company
* Dillaha has been serving as president, chief executive officer on an interim basis since February 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results