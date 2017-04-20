Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.6999 pct
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
April 20 Republic Bancorp Inc
* Reports 13 pct year-over-year increase in first quarter net income
* Says net interest income at core bank increased to $36.6 million during Q1 of 2017, a $5.3 million, or 17 pct, increase over Q1 of 2016
* Says qtrly diluted earnings per class a share $0.96 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
* Italy keen to avert "bail in" of investors in both banks (Adds sources, background)