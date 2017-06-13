BRIEF-MGM Resorts International announces redemption of 11.375 pct senior notes
* MGM Resorts International announces redemption of 11.375% senior notes
June 13 (Reuters) -
* Republic of Chile announces commencement of global offering of a series of Global notes due 2047
* Republic of Chile also announces concurrent offering of Chile’s 1.875% notes due 2030 Source text: (bit.ly/2thFu0W)
BERLIN, June 23 Adyen, one of Europe's biggest fintech companies, has taken a pan-European banking licence that allows it to bypass banks and process cross-border payments directly for its merchant customers, including many of the world's top ecommerce firms.