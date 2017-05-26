US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq rise as tech stocks gain, oil rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)
May 26 (Reuters) -
* Republic of Turkey files for debt offering of up to $8 billion - SEC filing
* Republic of Turkey may offer its debt securities from time to time in one or more offerings
* Republic of Turkey will provide specific terms of debt securities it is offering in supplements to prospectus filed with U.S. SEC Source text: (bit.ly/2r5Hwn0)
NEW YORK, June 23 World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.