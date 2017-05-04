GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 (Reuters) -
* Republic of Turkey says is offering $1.75 billion principal amount of its 5.750% notes due May 11, 2047 - sec filing Source text for Eikon:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
SHANGHAI, June 20 Healthy financial institutions are a prerequisite for preventing a financial crisis, and further opening will help build a strong and competitive financial sector, China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Tuesday.