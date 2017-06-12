June 12 (Reuters) -

* Residential sec inc. - intention to float

* Residential Secure Income Plc- ‍initial public offering to raise up to 300 million stg via a placing and an offer for subscription​

* Residential Secure Income Plc- ‍intention to float on main market of London Stock Exchange​

* Residential Secure Income Plc- ‍Intends to become a REIT and proceeds of issue will be invested in residential asset classes that comprise stock of UK social housing providers​