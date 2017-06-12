CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by financials as Home Capital jumps
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher (Adds portfolio manager quotes and details on stocks and sectors; updates prices)
June 12 (Reuters) -
* Residential sec inc. - intention to float
* Residential Secure Income Plc- initial public offering to raise up to 300 million stg via a placing and an offer for subscription
* Residential Secure Income Plc- intention to float on main market of London Stock Exchange
* Residential Secure Income Plc- Intends to become a REIT and proceeds of issue will be invested in residential asset classes that comprise stock of UK social housing providers
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher (Adds portfolio manager quotes and details on stocks and sectors; updates prices)
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICs in a cashable position $141 million as of June 21 versus $142 million as of June 20